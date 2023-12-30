Gauthier scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Capitals.
After assisting on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period tally, Gauthier extended New York's lead to 3-0 midway through the third period before adding a second goal just 18 seconds later, burying a feed from Pageau on a rush. The three-point outburst snapped a seven-game scoring drought for Gauthier. The 26-year-old winger is now up to four goals and eight points through 16 games in a middle-six role with the Islanders.
