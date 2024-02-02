The Islanders placed Gauthier on waivers Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gauthier has been a healthy scratch in three of the Islanders' last nine games and he was pointless in the other six contests. Gauthier should be sent to AHL Bridgeport if he passes through waivers. He would likely be replaced by Casey Cizikas (lower body) on the fourth line, once Cizikas returns to action.