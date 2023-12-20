Gauthier (undisclosed) traveled with the Islanders to Washington, but he'll miss Wednesday's contest against the Capitals.

Gauthier joining the Islanders on their road trip keeps the door open to him potentially playing Saturday in Carolina. He has two goals and five points in 14 contests this season. Although Gauthier is out Wednesday, the Islanders are getting Oliver Wahlstrom (illness) back against the Capitals.