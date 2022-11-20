Barzal scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The goals were his first of the season -- it just took 19 games to get them. Barzal put the Isles up 1-0 at the 1:30 mark fo the second period when he tipped an Alexander Romanov shot. And then he converted a Brock Nelson pass on the power play later the same period. Despite his low goal totals this season, Barzal is on the best scoring pace since his rookie year. He has 21 points in 19 games.