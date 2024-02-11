Barzal picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

The Isles lost, but Barzal extended his scoring streak to five games and seven points (three goals, four assists). And he continues to lead the Isles with 55 points, including 40 assists. Barzal appears to be thriving in new coach Patrick Roy's aggressive defensive system, and he seems still buoyed by an impressive skills performance against his peers at the All-Star Game. His consistency will serve fantasy managers well through the season's end.