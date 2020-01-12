Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Goal snaps seven-game drought
Barzal scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.
He fired nine shots. Since the holiday break, Barzal has been a bit quiet. He has five points, including one goal, in his last eight games. But he still has 37 points, including 17 snipes, in 43 games. The goal snapped Barzal's seven-game goal drought.
