Barzal scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Barzal provided his first goal and first point of the 2023 playoffs. Although he didn't play from Feb. 20-April 12 because of a lower-body injury, Barzal returned for Game 1 on Monday and logged 21:12 of ice time. He received another 19:06 during Wednesday's contest, and the 25-year-old should continue to serve on the top line and first power-play unit.