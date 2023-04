Barzal (lower body) is not guaranteed to return for the Islanders' first playoff game, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Barzal missed the last 23 games of the regular season, but the Islanders clinched a playoff spot Wednesday, so he'll still have something to work his way back to this season. The NHL postseason begins Monday, but Barzal isn't practicing yet, so it remains unclear when he might return.