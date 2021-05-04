Wahlstrom scored a goal on three shots and provided three hits Monday in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
Wahlstrom deflected an Adam Pelech point shot midway through the second period to give the Islanders 2-0 lead. After enduring a 10-game point drought that extended through most of April, the 20-year-old Wahlstrom has since lit the lamp twice in his last three tilts. He's put together an 11-goal, 18-point rookie campaign in 40 games.
