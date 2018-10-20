Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ready to face Sharks in San Jose
Lehner (head) is fit to start in Saturday's road game against the Sharks.
Lehner really must be fine since he traveled out west to make this start. Lehner is 2-1-0 with a 2.09 GAA and .935 save percentage this season, including his 35-save shutout against San Jose in his Oct. 8 season debut.
