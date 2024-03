Varlamov will tend the twine at home against the Jets on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been struggling to pick up wins, securing just one victory in his last six outings. During that stretch, the netminder is 1-3-2 with a 3.02 GAA and a .889 save percentage. Before Varlamov gets the nod Saturday, starter Ilya Sorokin will defend the cage against Detroit on the road Thursday.