Varlamov made 32 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

The veteran netminder did fade late, allowing two goals in the third period, but the Islanders had already built a 6-1 lead heading into the second intermission. Varlamov hasn't seen much work in recent weeks, but he's gone 2-0-1 in his three March starts and has allowed eight goals on 88 shots (,909 save percentage).