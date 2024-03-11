Varlamov stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Varlamov had gone over two weeks without game action, his longest stretch on the bench while healthy this season. He went 0-4-2 with 22 goals allowed over his previous eight outings, but a meeting with the punchless Ducks helped him get back in the win column. The 35-year-old is up to 7-7-3 with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. Ilya Sorokin will start Monday against the Kings and should see most of the starts down the stretch.