Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws start Monday
Varlamov will get the road start Monday versus the Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov has been impressive in 2020, as he's recorded a 1.76 GAA and .941 save percentage, but he has just one win in that stretch due to lacking offensive support. This will be a tough matchup, too, as the Rangers rank sixth in the league with 3.55 goals per home game.
