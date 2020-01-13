Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws start Monday

Varlamov will get the road start Monday versus the Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has been impressive in 2020, as he's recorded a 1.76 GAA and .941 save percentage, but he has just one win in that stretch due to lacking offensive support. This will be a tough matchup, too, as the Rangers rank sixth in the league with 3.55 goals per home game.