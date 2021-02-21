Varlamov made 15 saves in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Varlamov and the Islanders led 2-1 approaching the midway point of the third period, but goals by Mike Matheson and Kris Letang six minutes apart delivered the win for the Penguins. It was the first sub-.900 save percentage all month for Varlamov, who has dropped back-to-back games to Pittsburgh to fall to 7-4-2 on the year. He'll take a strong 2.07 GAA and .925 save percentage into Monday's game against Buffalo.