Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Panthers on Saturday
Varlamov is starting Saturday's game versus Florida.
Varlamov was pulled from his last start after allowing four goals on 19 shots. He'll look to get back on track against a Panthers team that has averaged close to 40 shots per game (39.5) in its first four contests of 2019-20.
