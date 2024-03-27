Varlamov will be between the pipes on the road against the Panthers on Thursday, Denis P. Gorman of Newsday reports.

Varlamov is undefeated in regulation over his last three outings, posting a 2-0-1 record to go with a 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage. While the 35-year-old backstop might be getting the nod Thursday, he remains the second-choice option behind Ilya Sorokin.