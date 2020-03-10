Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Vancouver
Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road clash with the Canucks.
Varlamov has struggled recently, posting an 0-2-1 record while registering an ugly 3.90 GAA and .861 save percentage through his last four appearances. The veteran backstop will try to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Vancouver team that's 21-9-4 at home this year.
