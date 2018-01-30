Play

Islanders' Shane Prince: Remains sidelined

Prince (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.

Prince's continued absence shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as the 25-year-old winger has only notched one goal and two points in 12 games this campaign. The Islanders should release an update on the 2011 second-round pick's status once he's ready to return to game action.

