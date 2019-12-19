Play

Kuhnhackl (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnhackl recently completed a four-game AHL conditioning stint, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Bruins. The 27-year-old winger has only totaled nine points in 42 games with the Islanders over the past two campaigns, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.

