Kuhnhackl was benched during the third period of the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl was on the ice for the first three goals that the Canucks scored and coach Barry Trotz wasn't about to make it four. Trotz stated after that the game that the team doesn't have any margin for error and if a player doesn't have it that night, then the team will have to move on without that player. Whether or not Kuhnhackl plays in the next game for the Islanders, Tuesday versus Dallas, remains to be seen.