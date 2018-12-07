Jets' Andrew Copp: Lands on injured reserve
Copp (undisclosed) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
By placing Copp for IR, the Jets free up the necessary roster spots they need to activate Dustin Byfuglien (concussion) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) ahead of Friday's clash with St. Louis. The club will almost certainly have utilized a retroactive designation in order to allow Copp to be removed as soon as he is healthy -- possibly Sunday's matchup with the Flyers.
