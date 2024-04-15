Copp (face) is in Monday's lineup against Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Copp will return just two games after suffering a broken cheekbone. The 29-year-old has been held to 33 points through 77 games this season, with just one coming in his last eight appearances. He'll serve as a middle-six center Monday.
