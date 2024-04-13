Share Video

Link copied!

Copp (face) won't play Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It'll be the second game Copp's missed after suffering a broken cheekbone on a high stick Tuesday against Washington. His next chance to play will come Monday in the Red Wings' penultimate game this year. The 29-year-old Copp has 13 goals and 33 points through 77 games on the campaign.

More News