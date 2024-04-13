Copp (face) won't play Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It'll be the second game Copp's missed after suffering a broken cheekbone on a high stick Tuesday against Washington. His next chance to play will come Monday in the Red Wings' penultimate game this year. The 29-year-old Copp has 13 goals and 33 points through 77 games on the campaign.