Copp (face) will be a game-time call for Monday's clash with the Canadiens.

Copp will look to return from a two-game absence after suffering a broken cheekbone. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old center was struggling offensively with just one point in his last eight appearances. As such, Copp shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.

