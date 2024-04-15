Copp (face) will be a game-time call for Monday's clash with the Canadiens.
Copp will look to return from a two-game absence after suffering a broken cheekbone. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old center was struggling offensively with just one point in his last eight appearances. As such, Copp shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Remains out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Unavailable for Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Suffers broken cheekbone•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Contributes heavily in win•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Bags apple in loss•