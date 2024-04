Copp broke a cheekbone on an uncalled high stick in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Copp will go for imaging to confirm the extent of the damage. The Red Wings remain in the hunt for a playoff spot despite Tuesday's loss to the Capitals, so Copp may be asked to gut it out as long as the team is in contention. His status for Thursday's big matchup versus the Penguins is yet to be determined.