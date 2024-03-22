Copp registered two goals and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

This was arguably the best performance from Copp all season. He did a remarkable job of controlling the puck in the attacking zone, creating second chances with his shot, and his defensive play was on point, too, thanks to the season high in blocked shots. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned from a lower-body injury Thursday, which resulted in Copp shifting back to a more natural spot on the third line. The Michigan native has 12 goals, 20 assists and a plus-6 rating through 69 contests.