Jets' Andrew Copp: Two helpers in Sunday's win
Copp picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
It's his second multi-point game of the season. Copp has been an afterthought in the Jets offense for most of the season, scoring just four goals and 13 points through 43 games, but his ice time has increased with Mark Scheifele (upper body) on the shelf and Copp has parlayed the extra minutes into three points in his last two games. In deep season-long formats, he could be worth picking up.
