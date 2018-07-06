Jets' Brandon Tanev: Submits arbitration paperwork
Tanev elected for salary arbitration with Winnipeg on Thursday.
Tanev set career highs last season in games played (61), goals (eight) and assists (10), so it should come as a surprise he would like a more extensive offer from the Jets. The winger should be in line for an expanded role next season, but will need to fight off challenges from the likes of Brendan Lemieux, Mason Appleton and Seth Griffith to name a few.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...