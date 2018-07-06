Jets' Brandon Tanev: Submits arbitration paperwork

Tanev elected for salary arbitration with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Tanev set career highs last season in games played (61), goals (eight) and assists (10), so it should come as a surprise he would like a more extensive offer from the Jets. The winger should be in line for an expanded role next season, but will need to fight off challenges from the likes of Brendan Lemieux, Mason Appleton and Seth Griffith to name a few.