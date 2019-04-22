Jets' Brandon Tanev: Underwent finger surgery
Tanev had surgery on his finger prior to the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Tanev's issue clearly was something he couldn't play through, as he averaged 13:45 of ice time in the postseason. The Toronto native set career highs in goals (14), assists (15) and shots (127) this year and figures to be an intriguing option if he reaches free agency this summer. Where the winger lands will significantly impact his fantasy value, considering he could be a second or third-line guy depending on the rest of the roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...