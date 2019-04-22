Jets' Brandon Tanev: Underwent finger surgery

Tanev had surgery on his finger prior to the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Tanev's issue clearly was something he couldn't play through, as he averaged 13:45 of ice time in the postseason. The Toronto native set career highs in goals (14), assists (15) and shots (127) this year and figures to be an intriguing option if he reaches free agency this summer. Where the winger lands will significantly impact his fantasy value, considering he could be a second or third-line guy depending on the rest of the roster.