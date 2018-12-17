Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Pointless in nine straight
Lemieux has failed to write his name on the scoresheet in nine consecutive games.
Considering Lemieux is averaging a mere 6:15 of ice time this season, it makes sense he has just one point to show for it. The Denver native could find himself down in the minors before long, if only to get him some more ice time. Once Andrew Copp (undisclosed) returns, the Jets will likely be forced to choose between Lemieux and Mason Appleton for a spot on the 23-man roster.
