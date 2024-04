Perfetti scored two goals, including an empty netter, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Perfetti returned from a three-game absence as he'd been a healthy scratch over that span. The 22-year-old winger delivered 19 goals and assists apiece to complement a plus-13 rating between 71 regular-season contests. Perfetti remains on the active roster ahead of Winnipeg's first-round playoff series versus Colorado.