Perfetti scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Perfetti cashed in on a man advantage in the third period to produce the final score. He ended the contest with just 11:35 of ice time, but there was no report of an injury. The 22-year-old has two goals and four assists over his last nine contests while mainly playing in a second-line role. For the season, he's at 11 tallies, 25 points, 84 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 38 outings.