Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers in overtime.

Hellebuyck certainly did his part Tuesday, forcing overtime despite the Oilers outshooting the Jets 40-to-24 in regulation. However, the 30-year-old netminder would ultimately wind up with the loss after Zach Hyman buried a rebound in the extra frame. It's the third consecutive loss for Hellebuyck, though it was a step in the right direction after giving up eight goals on 45 shots in his prior two outings. Overall, Hellebuyck's 32-17-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.42 GAA this season. He'll look to get back in the win column when the Jets host Vegas on Thursday.