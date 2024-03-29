Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck was solid Thursday, holding Vegas to a Pavel Dorofeyev goal in the first period and an Ivan Barbashev tally in the third. However, Winnipeg could only muster one goal off Logan Thompson before the Knights scored a pair of empty-netters, sticking Hellebuyck with a fourth straight loss. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck falls to 32-18-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.41 GAA this season. He'll look to snap his losing streak Saturday when the Jets host Ottawa.