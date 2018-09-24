Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Posts 38 saves in win
Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 41 shots in Winnipeg's 5-3 win over the Oilers on Sunday.
Hellebuyck, 25, is fresh off a season that saw him earn a Vezina Trophy nomination. He is the team's undisputed starter and as a result, the Jets inked him to a six-year extension this offseason. Winnipeg has all the pieces to make another Stanley Cup run and 2018-19 should see Hellebuyck make between 60-65 starts, provided he stays healthy. Draft him early, and do so with confidence.
