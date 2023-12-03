Hellebuyck turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

He got beat by a Connor Bedard one-timer early in the first period, but Hellebuyck was mostly untroubled after that as he picked up his 11th win of the season. The 30-year-old netminder sports a 2.49 GAA and .912 save percentage through 18 appearances, and given his heavy workload, Hellebuyck appears to have a shot at reaching 40 wins for the first time since 2017-18. His next victory will be the 250th of his career, a mark only six other active goalies have recorded.