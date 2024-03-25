Hellebuyck stopped just 16 of 19 in a 3-0 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Hellebuyck remains stuck on 32 wins after his second straight loss, but he's still the favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season. He is starting to fall behind Alexandar Georgiev (37) for the NHL wins leads. Even with his two-game losing streak, Hellebuyck figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload for the Jets.