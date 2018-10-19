Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Three points in return

Byfuglien celebrated his return from an upper-body injury by scoring a goal and adding two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.

Any concerns about Byfuglien's health were put to bed by this stellar performance. He needed just 1:07 with the extra man to produce his pair of power-play points and capped his triumphant return by lighting the lamp with 5:17 remaining. Get the elite defenseman back in your lineups immediately.