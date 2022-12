Samberg recorded seven hits during Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Predators.

Samberg delivered the game-high in finished checks during 14:13 of ice time. The 23-year-old defenseman scored his first career goal Dec. 4 and entered Thursday with a point in three of his previous four outings. Samberg, who contributed two blocks and one shot against the Predators, rebounded from accumulating just one assist in his opening 16 games this season.