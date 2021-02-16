Morrissey produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Morrissey provided the primary helper on Blake Wheeler's game-winning tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Morrissey is up to seven assists, 25 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 15 appearances. He saw less power-play time (1:17) than Neal Pionk (2:24) on Monday -- should Morrissey lose first-unit duties, his fantasy appeal will drop, especially since he hasn't taken much of a step forward in 2020-21.