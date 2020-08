Appleton (undisclosed) will miss Monday's matchup with Calgary, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Appleton logged 10:17 of ice time in a third-line role for the Jets in Game 1 before picking up an undisclosed injury. With Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (undisclosed) also unavailable, Andrew Copp is set to join the top line while Mathieu Perreault gets a bumped to the second line.