Hendricks will miss 6-8 weeks due to a lower-body issue, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

In order for Hendricks to play again this season, Winnipeg will likely need to make it to at least the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 36-year-old played in 60 regular season games this year, in which he tallied five goals, eight assists and 56 shots. Considering his minimal offensive contributions, few fantasy owners should be impacted by his absence.