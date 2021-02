Pionk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Pionk had the Jets' third goal of the contest. He's on a four-game point streak with two tallies and three helpers in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner has 15 points, 30 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, 43 hits and 22 blocked shots through 18 appearances.