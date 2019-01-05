Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Facing extended absence
Ehlers (upper body) won't return until early to mid-February, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Ehlers was injured Friday when he collided with Penguins star Sidney Crosby, whose team saddled Winnipeg with a 4-0 loss. This is a tough pill for the Jets to swallow considering Ehlers averaged 0.675 points per game over 40 contests in the season's first half, and there's suddenly a spot open on the No. 2 power play as well. Mason Appleton and/or Nic Petan could see more playing time with Ehlers out of the picture, but with those players being centers, the Jets may have to summon a winger from AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...