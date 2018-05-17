Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Out for Game 3 with undisclosed issue
Ehlers will sit out Game 3 against the Golden Knights due to an undisclosed issue, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The team has yet to release the details of Ehlers' absence, but the Jets will be without a winger who has provided two assists in the last three playoff games. His next opportunity to return arrives Friday for Game 4, while Jack Roslovic will draw into the lineup Wednesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...