Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Out for Game 3 with undisclosed issue

Ehlers will sit out Game 3 against the Golden Knights due to an undisclosed issue, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The team has yet to release the details of Ehlers' absence, but the Jets will be without a winger who has provided two assists in the last three playoff games. His next opportunity to return arrives Friday for Game 4, while Jack Roslovic will draw into the lineup Wednesday.

