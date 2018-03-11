Jets' Patrik Laine: Now tied for NHL goal lead

Laine netted his 40th goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Laine is on a five-game, nine-goal streak and and 15-goal, 21-point scoring streak. He is now tied with Alexander Ovechkin for the league lead in goals. One word. Elite.

