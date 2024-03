Monahan registered an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Monahan set up Nikolaj Ehlers on the empty-net goal in the final minute of the game. With eight goals and two assists over his last 10 appearances, Monahan is settling in nicely as the Jets' second-line center. The veteran is up to 45 points, 138 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 63 appearances between the Jets and the Canadiens this season.