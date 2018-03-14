Jets' Shawn Matthias: Barely sees ice

Matthias logged a mere 7:22 of ice time in his return from an upper-body injury against the Predators on Tuesday.

While Matthias did make a brief appearance on the power play (24 seconds), he should probably be considered a temporary stop gap to replace the late scratch of Paul Stastny (lower body). As such, the center is unlikely to play more than 10 minutes in any game the rest of the way and could find himself sitting down as a healthy scratch periodically.