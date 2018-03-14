Jets' Shawn Matthias: Barely sees ice
Matthias logged a mere 7:22 of ice time in his return from an upper-body injury against the Predators on Tuesday.
While Matthias did make a brief appearance on the power play (24 seconds), he should probably be considered a temporary stop gap to replace the late scratch of Paul Stastny (lower body). As such, the center is unlikely to play more than 10 minutes in any game the rest of the way and could find himself sitting down as a healthy scratch periodically.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...