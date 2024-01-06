Namestnikov logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Namestnikov has been sharp lately, racking up a goal and six helpers over his last five contests. He had a hand in third-period markers by Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti in this game. Namestnikov has enjoyed consistent top-six usage for a majority of the season, so he's in the right position to help in fantasy. Overall, the 31-year-old has managed 22 points, 43 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-18 rating over 35 appearances.